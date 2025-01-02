Hyundai Creta Electric officially teased ahead of launch. Check range, features and specs

The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and will go up against the likes of MG ZS EV, Mahindra B

Hyundai Creta Electric has officially been teased. The company had earlier revealed the name, Creta Electric, which earlier was speculated to be named as Creta EV. The Hyundai Creta Electric will be the third electric vehicle to be offered by the company in the country and will be the second in the current portfolio. The Creta Electric will act as a replacement for the Hyundai Kona Electric, which was discontinued earlier in 2024.