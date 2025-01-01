Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Hyundai Creta EV: Electric cars to be launched in 2025

Starting from January, at least five EVs are confirmed to launch within a span of a couple of weeks, the Indian auto market is expected to witness a major influx of electric cars in the next 12 months. Here are the most awaited electric vehicle launches of 2025.

Electric vehicles have gained immense popularity in 2024. Continuing on the trend, the year 2025 promises to be even more exciting when it comes to EVs. Interestingly, during the year, many of the established automakers plan to enter the passenger electric car market like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Meanwhile, the existing players in the space, such as Tata Motors plan to expand their portfolio with the introduction of new products.

1 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details Hyundai Creta EV The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will be derived from the facelift of the mid-size SUV that was introduced earlier this year. It is anticipated that the vehicle will incorporate design features from the internal combustion engine (ICE) model, along with distinctive styling elements tailored for electric vehicles. Following the trend of implementing design modifications for new electric iterations of existing ICE models, similar updates can be expected for the Creta EV. Although spy images indicate that the headlamp and daytime running light (DRL) designs will be retained, Hyundai is likely to equip the vehicle with a closed panel in place of the conventional radiator grille. Additionally, the Creta EV is expected to feature a new set of alloy wheels designed to enhance aerodynamics. This electric variant will be constructed on an updated version of the K2 platform, which also serves as the foundation for the current Hyundai Creta. As of now, there are no official details regarding the range of the Creta EV. However, it is expected that the Creta EV will have a driving range of around 500 km on a single charge.

2 Speed 160 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki will foray into the passenger electric vehicle segment in India for the first time with the e Vitara electric SUV. T The EV will be positioned in the compact EV segment with the likes of Tata Curvv EV or the Mahindra BE 6e. It stands similar in size compared to the Grand Vitara SUV. Maruti will offer the electric SUV with 49 kWh and 61 kWh batteries. It is expected to come with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants. Maruti claims the range of the e Vitara will be around 500 kms on a single charge.

3 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details Tata Harrier EV Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV. It is likely to be equipped with a battery pack ranging from 60 to 80 kWh, delivering an impressive maximum range of 500 km on a single full charge and is set to feature a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) system, as it was recently spotted with a rear electric motor. While the current ICE-powered Harrier offers only a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) system, the electric version is expected to come with FWD as standard, with RWD available for its 4WD variants. The Harrier EV will be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is expected to be launched later in 2025.

4 Speed 170 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Tata Sierra EV The Tata Sierra SUV, which made its India debut back in 1991, will return as an electric SUV next year. It will feature a modern design and advanced technology, and is expected to bring two battery options offering between 450-550 km range. The Harrier EV will be the first electric car from Tata Motors to get a twin motor set-up and all-wheel-drive.

5 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details MG Cyberster The MG Cyberster will make its India debut during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The sleek silhouette and scissor doors are the design highlights for the Cyberster. We already know that it will come with a 77 kWh battery pack that will have a claimed driving range of up to 570 km on a single charge. The top speed of the MG Cybertser is expected to be a little over 200 kmph. The carmaker had earlier said that the EV could accelerate from a complete stop to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The MG Cyberster is expected to make a strong impact at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and will be sold exclusively through the new MG Select retail channel.

