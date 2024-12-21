Ather Energy performs 3,826 tests on components for electric scooters. Check details

Ather Energy , a popular electric two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed in a public document that components that they use for their electric scooters undergo exhaustive tests. A total of 3,826 individual tests are performed by Ather before the component is approved for production.

For instance, the battery pack alone goes through 272 separate evaluations, this includes tests that are beyond AIS 156 standards. In fact, the median SOH of batteries after five years is approximately 90 per cent, demonstrating long-term durability. Ather also tests the batteries for rain showers, water wading, vibration, thermal cycling and corrosion among others. Then there is the new Battery Protection Program that Ather is offering. According to this, the battery SOH should stay above 70 per cent for five years and customers can increase this to eight years as well by taking extending warranty.

The Proto Lab located in Bangalore focuses on durability and evaluates structural integrity, charging efficiency, cycle life, and safety under simulated real-world conditions. Additional facilities include a Product Validation Lab for on-road and mechanical durability testing, and a Cell Lab for performance, ageing, and safety tests.

On the production line itself, workers and automated systems monitor 10,756 parameters, with each completed scooter undergoing 231 final quality checks before being cleared for delivery. Then there is the Ather Product Development System (APDS), which mandates eight separate quality reviews before any new product can be launched. Batteries are built on custom semi-automatic production lines with die-cast aluminium casings for better thermal management.

What makes this approach particularly notable is Ather's insistence on controlling the entire development process. Unlike a few other manufacturers who rely on outsourced components, Ather maintains tight control over both hardware and software development. Their proprietary software platform, Atherstack, undergoes rigorous testing to ensure reliable performance across all conditions, from basic connectivity to complex navigation features.

The company also continuously collects and analyses data from vehicles in use, enabling the company to identify and address potential issues. The company currently has an R&D team of 700 people and it recently launched its first family scooter called Rizta. It is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Rizta shares its platform with the 450 Series of electric scooters from Ather.

