Ather unveils 'Ather Gold': A premium service experience for its customers

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy has announced a new chain of service centres called ‘Ather Gold’. It will be the brand's highest tier of service centres. It will come with upgraded and streamlined processes following a detailed service guidebook, plus ExpressCare for 60-minute service. Ather says that the best-trained staff will work at Ather Gold service centres and they will be interviewed directly by our Ather's teams in Bengaluru with superior soft and technical skills.

Apart from this, the infrastructure of the Ather Gold service centres will be superior and will be made to match the vibe of Ather's experience centres. There will also be a comfortable couch for the customers while they wait to get their electric scooters serviced. The first Ather Gold service centre has been opened in Nashik.

Ather entered Sri Lanka

Ather Energy recently expanded to Sri Lanka. It is their second export market after Nepal. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer had earlier announced that it will start operating in the island nation from the end of this year. In October, Ather had started to despatch the first batches of its electric scooters to Sri Lanka. On Monday, the first set of customers received their Ather electric scooters as the EV maker has officially started selling its models.

The first of the electric scooters delivered by Ather Energy to Sri Lankan customers is the 450X. The electric scooter is priced around LKR 5.35 lakh (roughly converted to more than ₹1.55 lakh). This is the second overseas market where Ather will sell the 450XX models. Earlier, Ather had launched the electric scooter in Nepal.

Ather Energy has commenced operations at its inaugural showroom in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This development follows the company's announcement approximately four months ago regarding its intention to enter the Sri Lankan electric vehicle market. Ather has partnered with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd, a joint venture formed by Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited, to facilitate its operations in the country. Evolution Auto will serve as the distributor for Ather Energy's electric scooters and will oversee sales and service functions. Additionally, Ather Energy aims to improve the electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure in Sri Lanka to support its EV customers.

