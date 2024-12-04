Mahindra XEV 7e, electric iteration of XUV700 SUV, trademarked in India

The Mahindra XEV 7e will come as the electric SUV iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 and it will share a host of features and components with the newly

Information from the Government of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, reveals that Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited filed for the patent on August 27 this year.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Design

The Mahindra XEV 7e would come with a less radical design compared to its bigger sibling XEV 9e, which was launched a few days back. The new XEV 7e will feature a styling that comes with design influence from the XUV700. There would be similarities in terms of the edgy headlamps and taillights. However, the EV would come with distinctive styling elements, including an all-LED lighting setup.

There would be vertically stacked triangular LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps and LED taillights. The sleek LED daytime running lights will run through the width of the front profile. Other design elements would include a closed panel grille, new skid plates, contrast-coloured ORVMs, LED light bars, flush-fitting door handles, and a set of new dual-tone aero alloy wheels.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Features

The upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e would come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a triple-screen setup similar to the XEV 9e, a dual-tone two-spoke steering wheel, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), powered front seats with memory function, powered tailgate, drive modes, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Expect the XEV 7e to share a host of features and interior layouts with the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 7e: Powertrain

Mahindra is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the XEV 7e electric SUV. Expect it to be based on the same INGLO EV platform that underpins the XEV 9e and BE 6e. Just like these two electric SUVs, the XEV 7e would come available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which will be paired with a single or dual electric motor setup. The latter would get AWD configuration.

