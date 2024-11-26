Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6e launched. Check prices, range, booking details and more

Mahindra & Mahindra seems to going all guns blazing in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The homegrown auto giant on Tuesday, launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e , which are the latest electric SUVs in the OEM's EV portfolio, which currently has the XUV400. The Mahindra XEV 9e has been launched at a starting price of ₹ 21 .90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6e is priced at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With these two SUVs, the automaker has launched the two sub-brands XEV and BE as well. The XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs will be available in the market from January 2025 and deliveries will commence around February and March next year.

The Indian electric car market has been witnessing rapid growth with the influx of a plethora of models from different automakers. Despite having the first-mover advantage in this space, Mahindra gradually lost its edge over its rivals. However, with a new product strategy, the homegrown automaker is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging Indian electric car market. The newly launched XEV 9e and BE 6e come as key parts of that strategy.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: INGLO platform

The Mahindra XUV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs are based on the INGLO architecture, which is a lightweight, flat-floor skateboard platform. It comes with high-density battery technology and has a modular and scalable design. The carmaker claims the INGLO platform promises large cabin space, stability and good handling capability. Also, the platform claims to come with an ultra-high-strength boron steel frame and gets a protective cage around the passenger cabin offering a high level of occupant safety.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Design

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes as a coupe SUV. It sports a triangular LED headlamp configuration and LED daytime running lights stretching across the SUV's width. It has a coupe-like roofline, inverted L-shaped connected LED daytime running lights, and sleek LED taillights. Overall, the Mahindra XEV 9e has a muscular look with crisp character lines and an illuminated logo.

The Mahindra BE 6e has a contemporary and aggressive design language, which includes sharp character lines, prominent wheel arches, a pointed hood, C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a sleek bumper. The Mahindra EV also has a hood scoop to ensure aerodynamic efficiency and an illuminated BE emblem on the hood. The SUV also comes with aerodynamically optimised 20-inch alloy wheels.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e has a triple-screen setup that occupies a large part of the dashboard and gives the cabin a premium vibe. This setup combines three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. It includes the touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display. The SUV gets a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Other features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking functionality and an ADAS suite.

The Mahindra BE 6e comes with a twin-screen setup which comprises two 12.3-inch displays, with one acting as the touchscreen infotainment system and another as the instrument cluster. The dual-screen setup has a floating wraparound design. Other design elements of the SUV include a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a large sunroof. The SUV also has features like a 16-speaker music system, automatic parking functionality, an ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Powertrain

The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. Initially, only the 59 kWh variant will be available. Mahindra has said the XEV 9e and BE 6e come equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, which offer enhanced thermal protection and durability. These two electric SUVs offer fast charging capabilities, promising 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. These electric powertrains are capable of churning out peak power output between 224 bhp and 278 bhp for rear wheels. Mahindra claims the 79 kWh battery pack is capable of offering around 500 km range on a single charge.

