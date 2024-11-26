Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e launch today: Catch live and latest updates

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e are all set for their global debut today at an event in Chennai. While Mahindra has previously offered the XUV400 in the Indian car market, this is the first major all-electric move from the company. Teasers and spy shots have been doing the rounds for several weeks now but tonight is when both Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e will be finally revealed to global audiences. Stay up to date with the live and latest updates right here.