HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mahindra Gives Birth To Be 6e, A Born Electric Performance Coupe Suv

In Pics: Mahindra gives birth to BE 6e, a born-electric performance coupe-SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2024, 20:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra BE 6e, a coupe-SUV based on the INGLO platform has been unveiled. The INGLO platform has been built from scratch specifically for the born-el
...
Mahindra BE 6e
1/6
Mahindra has just showcased its all-new BE 6e coupe-SUV based on the INGLO platform in the Indian market today. The BE 6e aims to be a more performance oriented option as compared to its born-electric sibling the XEV 9e which aims to be a luxury alternative.
Mahindra BE 6e
Mahindra has just showcased its all-new BE 6e coupe-SUV based on the INGLO platform in the Indian market today. The BE 6e aims to be a more performance oriented option as compared to its born-electric sibling the XEV 9e which aims to be a luxury alternative.
Mahindra BE 6e
2/6
The Mahindra BE 6e is based on the brand's heartcore design language. The electric vehicle's design has been inspired from fighter jets and Mahindra's race heritage. It also makes use of sustainable materials inside the cabin.
Mahindra BE 6e
The Mahindra BE 6e is based on the brand's heartcore design language. The electric vehicle's design has been inspired from fighter jets and Mahindra's race heritage. It also makes use of sustainable materials inside the cabin.
Mahindra BE 6e
3/6
The BE 6e measures 4371 mm in length and gets 207 mm of overall ground clearance. The battery of the car is 218 mm above the ground making it less prone to impacts.
Mahindra BE 6e
The BE 6e measures 4371 mm in length and gets 207 mm of overall ground clearance. The battery of the car is 218 mm above the ground making it less prone to impacts.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be.05 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0 kWh Range Icon450 Km
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF3
Range Icon210 km
₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE 6e
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 21 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra BE 6e
4/6
The car gets connected LED lighting both at the front and rear of the car. These lights resemble the claw-shape present on the DRLs of the Mahindra 3XO. There is also use of gloss black panelling lower down on the car.
Mahindra BE 6e
The car gets connected LED lighting both at the front and rear of the car. These lights resemble the claw-shape present on the DRLs of the Mahindra 3XO. There is also use of gloss black panelling lower down on the car.
Mahindra BE 6e
5/6
The front door handles are flush-type, similar to the ones seen on the Mahindra XUV 700 and the rear door handles are placed vertically and are also integrated.
Mahindra BE 6e
The front door handles are flush-type, similar to the ones seen on the Mahindra XUV 700 and the rear door handles are placed vertically and are also integrated.
Mahindra BE 6e
6/6
The Mahindra BE 6e gets 20-inch alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design. The wheels get a diamond cut with slats that resemble the keys of a piano. The BE 6e has been priced at 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom) 
Mahindra BE 6e
The Mahindra BE 6e gets 20-inch alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design. The wheels get a diamond cut with slats that resemble the keys of a piano. The BE 6e has been priced at 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom) 
First Published Date: 26 Nov 2024, 20:32 PM IST
TAGS: mahindra be 6e mahindra be 6e electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.