In Pics: Mahindra gives birth to BE 6e, a born-electric performance coupe-SUV
Mahindra BE 6e, a coupe-SUV based on the INGLO platform has been unveiled. The INGLO platform has been built from scratch specifically for the born-el
Mahindra has just showcased its all-new BE 6e coupe-SUV based on the INGLO platform in the Indian market today. The BE 6e aims to be a more performance oriented option as compared to its born-electric sibling the XEV 9e which aims to be a luxury alternative.
The Mahindra BE 6e is based on the brand's heartcore design language. The electric vehicle's design has been inspired from fighter jets and Mahindra's race heritage. It also makes use of sustainable materials inside the cabin.
The BE 6e measures 4371 mm in length and gets 207 mm of overall ground clearance. The battery of the car is 218 mm above the ground making it less prone to impacts.
The car gets connected LED lighting both at the front and rear of the car. These lights resemble the claw-shape present on the DRLs of the Mahindra 3XO. There is also use of gloss black panelling lower down on the car.
The front door handles are flush-type, similar to the ones seen on the Mahindra XUV 700 and the rear door handles are placed vertically and are also integrated.
The Mahindra BE 6e gets 20-inch alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design. The wheels get a diamond cut with slats that resemble the keys of a piano. The BE 6e has been priced at ₹18.9 lakh (ex-showroom)
First Published Date: 26 Nov 2024, 20:32 PM IST
