After Ola, Ather EV owner sets electric scooter on fire in Chennai. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM
In a viral video making the rounds over social media, an Ather customer, identified as Parthasarathy from Ambattur, Chennai, set his Ather electric sc
...
Ather
Parthasarathy, an Ather customer claims that problems with his scooter began just a month after purchasing it for ₹1.8 lakh three years ago
Ather
Parthasarathy, an Ather customer claims that problems with his scooter began just a month after purchasing it for ₹1.8 lakh three years ago

While electric vehicles have quickly gained popularity amongst the Indian consumer, they have also faced quite some backlash from the customers, especially from the electric two wheeler buyers. One of the most common problems faced by these customers are service related issues. While Ola Electric has been in the limelight for such situations, now an Ather customer has also faced a similar problem.

In a viral video making the rounds over social media, an Ather customer, identified as Parthasarathy from Ambattur, Chennai, set his Ather electric scooter on fire outside the manufacturer’s showroom. Parthasarathy, a collection agent from Thirumullaivayal, resorted to the extreme act out of frustration with repeated malfunctions and mounting repair costs.

Also Read : Ola S1 hammered by customer after receiving an alleged 90,000 service bill

According to the media reports, Parthasarathy claimed he burned his Ather electric scooter to draw attention to what he described as “unaddressed grievances" and poor service. Staff from the showroom attempted to calm him, promising to address the issues immediately and take the vehicle for inspection.

Parthasarathy explained that the problems with his scooter began just a month after purchasing it for 1.8 lakh three years ago. Since then, he alleged, he had to visit the dealer frequently for repairs. “They told me to replace the bearings every 5,000 kilometers and kept postponing service due to a lack of spare parts," he said. Recently, he was asked to replace brake pads, wheel bearings, and the drive belt, which pushed him over the edge.

He estimated spending 5,000 per month on servicing and spare parts, claiming the cumulative cost had surpassed the scooter’s original price. “It’s unbearable to keep spending so much without a permanent fix," he lamented.

Electric two wheeler makers under scrutiny

Notably, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has reportedly received over 12,000 complaints regarding after-sales service from major electric two-wheeler manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Ather Energy.

According to media reports, the Department of Consumer Affairs has launched an investigation into these companies. However, an official statement is yet to be released.

Also Read : Facing scorching heat, Ola Electric claims 10,500 customer complaints resolved

Earlier, few of the Ather customers hadshared a range of problems related to hardware and software along with delivery delays. Nonetheless, the company had responded to the issues and committed to resolve them.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

