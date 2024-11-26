Ola S1 hammered by customer after receiving an alleged 90,000 service bill

Ola has been facing backlash for poor quality and service from angry and disappointed customers for a while now. In yet another viral video making the rounds over social media, a man is seen swinging a demolition-grade hammer at his practically new Ola electric scooter right outside an Ola showroom.

The reason for this man's anger was allegedly a ₹90,000 repair bill from the Ola service centre to repair his month-old scooter. The user tagged stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who was recently involved in a brawl with the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola Electric: Claimed 99% complaints resolved

The Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) received over 10,500 complaints against Ola Electric and a notice was issued to the EV two-wheeler manufacturer. However, Ola dodged a bullet by saying in a statement that 99.1 per cent of the complaints had been resolved within the timeframe given by the CCPA. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Ola Electric clarified, “Two-thirds of it actually are just minor issues like loose parts or customers unfamiliar with the software used."

