Ather Energy opens 100 experience centres, will double in next six months

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has announced that the manufacturer now has 100 experience centres in India. The experience centres were already present in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. The new experience centres are present in Rajkot, Hubli, Dehradun, Sangli and Tuticorin. He also said that the experience centres will be doubled in the next six months.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 15:19 PM
Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, co-founder Ather Energy with the updated 450X electric scooter
Apart from this, Ather Energy released the AutoHold feature for the Gen 3 scooters that were launched last year. AutoHold is a combination of Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control. The scooter can detect if it is stopped on an incline or a decline and will hold the vehicle so that it does not roll. This feature does not use the brakes and works automatically without needing any input from the rider. The function can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu of the scooter.

The AutoHold comes as a part of the Atherstack 5.0 update that the 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters got. Atherstack 5.0 is quite a big update for users of Ather electric scooters. It brings a new user interface that is dependent on swipes more than touches. This is because the manufacturer believes that swipes are more intuitive than taps.

There is also a new ride interface that shows both power usage and consumption. Ather calls it ‘Wings of Power’. The homescreen now has tiles to quickly navigate through Bluetooth connection, trip information and maps.

Ather also updated the maps that the software used to offer. It now comes with Vector Maps, they are still powered by Google but now run on a user interface that is the same one as the smartphones. The maps support navigation, real-time traffic and the rider can also rotate and change the perspective of the layout.

Ather is also working on some upcoming features. Ather will add cruise control, Advanced Regen and Crawl Control. As of now, Ather has not mentioned any timeline for the release of these features.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Electric vehicles 450 Plus 450X electric scooters
