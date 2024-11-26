2024 River Indie with upgraded powertrain launched at 1.43 lakh. Check details

The Bangaluru based electric two wheeler startup, River has launched the updated version of its Indie . The 2024 River Indie has been priced at ₹1.43 lakh, ex-showroom. The River Indie was first launched in 2023 with a price tag of ₹1.25 lakh, while the price for the vehicle was later increased to ₹1.38 lakh earlier this year.

The 2024 River Indie continues with the same design with its massive bodywork, twin-beam LED headlamps and hard mounts for panniers integrated into t

The biggest update made to the River Indie is the new single speed gearbox with chain drive system, which the company claims to be the first in the segment. This has helped in lowering the total cost of ownership and increased durability, the company claimed.

Mazher Ali Baig Mirza, Head of Mechanical Design, River, added that the chain drive, combined with a single-speed gearbox, simplifies both the scooter's assembly process and repair work.. Additionally, the River Indie now gets two new colours - Winter White and Storm Grey with the 2024 update.

2024 River Indie: Specs and features

The River Indie continues with the same design with its massive bodywork, twin-beam LED headlamps and hard mounts for panniers integrated into the sides. The chunky seat, a flat and wide floorboard, grabrail, crash guards and alloy wheels wrapped in thick tyres, further add to its rugged appearance and functionality over conventional scooters - ICE or electric.

The River Indie gets alockable storage of 55 litres, with 12 litres in the glovebox and 43 litres underseat storage. Furthermore, it is equipped with front-footpegs and 14 inch wheels that are claimed to offer great rideability and manoeuvrability across all road conditions.

Power on the River Indie comes from the 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 90 kmph, while the 4 kWh battery pack promises a range of 120 km on a single charge. River says the Indie can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours using a standard charger. It further getsthree ride modes—Eco, Ride, and Rush, and a range of 110 kms on a single charge.

Aravind Mani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, River, claimed that the company has sold over 3,000 units of the Indie electric scooter since October 2023. River now plans to expand its presence in Coimbatore, Vizag, Hubli, Cochin, Belgaum, Vellore, Mysore and Uppal. The electric two wheeler maker aims to have 25 River Stores across India by March 2025.

