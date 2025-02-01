Windsor EV drives JSW MG Motor India’s sales in January with 256% annual growth

JSW MG Motor India reported its sales for January 2025 and the automaker’s wholesales stood at 4,455 units, registering a 256 per cent year-on-year growth. MG revealed that its electric vehicle range contributed 70 per cent to the total sales. The carmaker retails the Windsor, ZS EV , and Comet models in the electric segment and the recently launched Windsor has been a major growth driver.

MG Motor India continues consistent growth

JSW MG Motor India’s sales saw a 40 per cent decline with respect to month-on-month volumes. The automaker sold 7,516 units in December 2024. The MG Windsor, which is currently one of the bestselling electric vehicles in the country, crossed the 10,000 sales mark in December and is the brand’s biggest contributor in January as well. Notably, the MG Windsor EV received a price hike last month of up to ₹50,000.

Nevertheless, MG Motor India has a promising lineup of models that should help the carmaker further solidify its growth. The brand has already announced its new MG Select premium dealerships, which will retail the upcoming Cyberster electric convertible sports car and MG M9 electric luxury panel van. Pre-bookings for both offerings have commenced from February 1, 2025.

MG Motor also plans to bring the Majestor premium SUV later in the year to the market. The new MG Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster in the brand’s lineup and will take on offerings like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and more. It will also lock horns against the compact luxury SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW.

First Published Date: