HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg M9 Limousine Pre Bookings Open In India, Will Launch Soon

MG M9 Limousine pre-bookings open in India, will launch soon

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG M9 EV will go on sale alongside Cyberster through MG Select premium dealerships.
MG M9
The MG M9 electric MPV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the fifth EV from JSW MG Motor India. The M9 will be a premium offering, sold alongside the Cyberster via MG Select stores.
MG M9
The MG M9 electric MPV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the fifth EV from JSW MG Motor India. The M9 will be a premium offering, sold alongside the Cyberster via MG Select stores.

JSW MG Motor India has started accepting pre-bookings for the M9 electric limousine in the Indian market. The M9 was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric limousine will be sold through new MG Select dealerships.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
TAGS: JSW MG Motor India MG Motor India electric vehicles EV electric cars M9

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.