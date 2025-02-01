MG M9 Limousine pre-bookings open in India, will launch soon
- MG M9 EV will go on sale alongside Cyberster through MG Select premium dealerships.
The MG M9 electric MPV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the fifth EV from JSW MG Motor India. The M9 will be a premium offering, sold alongside the Cyberster via MG Select stores.
JSW MG Motor India has started accepting pre-bookings for the M9 electric limousine in the Indian market. The M9 was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric limousine will be sold through new MG Select dealerships.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
