Nissan India sells 8,012 cars in June, Magnite continues the momentum

Nissan India on Friday announced that it has recorded a wholesales of 8,012 vehicles in June 2022. The Japanese automaker also said that it sold 3,515 units in the domestic market, while export was recorded at 4,497 units last month. The automaker attributed the positive sales performance to the Magnite compact SUV, which delivered a total of 50,000 units in India since its launch in December 2020, claimed the automaker.

Speaking about the sales performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that despite supply-side challenges due to geo-political reasons, Nissan has registered a growth of 20 per cent in the first quarter on domestic and exports wholesale on the strength of Nissan Magnite, the booking momentum continues to be strong with over 31 per cent of bookings through Nissan’s digital ecosystem with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings. "We do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers," he further added.

In an attempt to boost its revenue generation, Nissan India currently offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option" in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

