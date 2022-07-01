HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News High Demand For Slavia, Kushaq Pushes Skoda Sales In June'22 To 6,023 Units

High demand for Slavia, Kushaq pushes Skoda sales in June'22 to 6,023 units 

Skoda Auto India said its June'22 performance has accounted for 721% rise in sales when compared to the 734 cars sold in the corresponding month last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 04:04 PM
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to record a massive jump in sales in June. 
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to record a massive jump in sales in June. 
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to record a massive jump in sales in June. 
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to record a massive jump in sales in June. 

Skoda Auto India on Friday announced that it has managed to record a new high in its monthly sales last month. The Octavia-maker registered sales of 6,023 units last month which comes out even higher than its previous decade-old record with 5,608 units in March'22. The company said its June'22 performance has accounted for 721% rise in sales when compared to the 734 cars sold in the corresponding month last year.

Skoda Auto India credited its India 2.0 strategy for the latest sales success. The company quoted “India 2.0, an endeavour that began in 2018, is seeing the company break its own sales records." The company has managed to surpass the 2021 sales of 23,858 units with 28,899 units already sold in H1 2022.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

“Both our INDIA 2.0 products have entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop. A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting supply chain. So, it’s an incredible achievement for all of us Skoda Auto India to continue breaking and setting new sales records," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The company highlighted that with the high demand for its India 2.0 products it is already beating projections and targets for 2022. “It’s the result of all-round work from all our teams. Not just in terms of the product, but in terms of customer satisfaction, a wider, deeper penetration of our all-new customer touchpoints and a series of consumer-centric service campaigns. Also playing a big role are our dealer partners who have done a stellar job. Together, we will ensure that 2022 will be our ‘Biggest Year’ in India," added Hollis.

Meanwhile, the company has also amped up its physical presence in the country. Its customer touchpoints have hit 205+ count from 175 in December 2021. The company has now reset its projections to 250 customer touchpoints for 2022 over the previously set 225 touchpoints. Also, in other notable updates, the company's arguably most iconic offering - Octavia has touched the 1 lakh sales mark in India recently.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 04:04 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July
Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July
Nissan India sells 8,012 cars in June, Magnite continues the momentum
Nissan India sells 8,012 cars in June, Magnite continues the momentum
Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal
Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June
Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units
Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city