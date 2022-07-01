HT Auto
Audi India reports nearly 50% y-o-y growth in the first half of 2022

Audi India is now raring to launch its flagship sedan - the Audi A8 L - in the country on July 12.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 11:48 AM
Audi India has registered 49% year-on-year growth in the first half of the year, retailing a total of 1,765 units from the January to June of 2022 as compared to 1,181 units sold in the same period last year. The sales momentum has been attributed to new product introductions in its line-up and the continued strong demand for its e-tron range of models - Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Other popular models from the brand include Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A6, Audi A4 and S/RS models. The automaker says that it has recorded continuous growth since 2021, the year when it saw a growth of 101%. “We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles. Our petrol powered portfolio is doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The company is now raring to launch its flagship sedan - the Audi A8 L  - in the country on July 12. Bookings for the sedan were opened in the country in the first week of May for a token amount of 10 lakh. The model is being touted as a super luxurious offering with a relaxing experience thanks to the Rear Relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and many other features.

Once launched, the Audi A8 L will sit on the top of the sedan lineup of the Audi brand in the country and rival the likes of Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. 

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi India
