HT Auto
Home Auto News Virtus, Taigun Drive Strong Sales Performance For Volkswagen In H1 2022

Virtus, Taigun drive strong sales performance for Volkswagen in H1 2022

In the first half of 2022, Volkswagen has recorded sales of 21,588 units which is almost double the 10,843 units sold in the first half of 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 05:55 PM
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan in two colours. 
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan in two colours. 
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan in two colours. 
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan in two colours. 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that it has been able to double up its sales volumes in the first half of 2022, against the same period a year ago. The company has attributed the high sales performance to its newly launched products in the Indian market which includes Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun SUV which shares the platform with the Skoda Kushaq.

(Also Read: Volkswagen India starts mega delivery programs for Virtus, 2000 cars delivered)

In the first half of 2022, the company has recorded sales of 21,588 units which is almost double the 10,843 units sold in the first half of 2021. The company said that India 2.0 products have been responsible for the sales growth. “Our newest entrants, the bold & dynamic Taigun and the striking & exhilarating new Virtus have received a phenomenal response from customers since their introduction. The love and growing demand have resulted in us doubling our sales in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Mahindra sales | Tata Motors sales | Skoda sales | Nissan sales | Kia sales | Maruti sales | Toyota sales | Audi sales | MG Motor sales)

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, the company has also initiated mega delivery programs across India for its Virtus sedan. It has delivered over 2,500 units of Virtus through the mega delivery program. “Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high-demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market. This overwhelming response coupled with our 360° efforts will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India," added Gupta.

The company currently has a customer touchpoint network of 152 dealerships, which is backed up by 120 service facilities present in 114 cities. As per the company, these points cover more than 80% of India’s geography.

 

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 05:46 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Buoyed by SUVs, Mahindra registers 64% sales growth in June
Buoyed by SUVs, Mahindra registers 64% sales growth in June
Virtus, Taigun drive strong sales performance for Volkswagen in H1 2022
Virtus, Taigun drive strong sales performance for Volkswagen in H1 2022
In pics: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder makes electrified debut
In pics: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder makes electrified debut
Tata Motors EVs post highest ever monthly sales at 3,507 units
Tata Motors EVs post highest ever monthly sales at 3,507 units
Tata Motors posts 87% growth in June, SUV sales constitute 68% of Q1 FY23 sales
Tata Motors posts 87% growth in June, SUV sales constitute 68% of Q1 FY23 sales

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city