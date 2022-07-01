HT Auto
MG Motor India sells 4,503 cars in June, Hectors pushes to post 27% YoY growth

MG Hector is claimed to be garnering more than 1000 bookings every month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 12:31 PM
MG Motor India on Friday announced that it registered a 27 per cent year-on-year growth last month with 4,503 units sold, as compared to the same month a year ago. The British car brand also claimed that its first car in India, the Hector SUV is continuing to witness strong demand from the customers. The MG Hector is claimed to be receiving monthly bookings of around 1,000 units every month.

The car brand owned by Chinese automobile group SAIC also claimed that the momentum in sales came on the back of some ease in microchip availability. However, MG also claimed that the sales performance outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds. MG claims to be taking the necessary stape to mitigate the impacts due to these disruptions. It also said in a statement that the automaker hopes the supply chain issues will be gradually resolved in the second quarter of 2022.

MG launched the Hector SUV first in India and it was followed by other models such as Gloster, Astor, MG ZS EV etc. The automaker is also working on another electric car for the Indian market, which is claimed to come as an affordable model. The automaker has been focusing on building a robust EV ecosystem as well, as it has claimed. Apart from that, it is also focusing on connected car technologies and semi-autonomous driver-assist systems. As MG claims, it is emphasising on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG India MG Motor India MG Hector MG Astor
