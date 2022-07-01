HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan India Sells 8,012 Cars In June, Magnite Continues The Momentum

Nissan India sells 8,012 cars in June, Magnite continues the momentum

Nissan Magnite sold more than 50,000 units since inception.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 03:41 PM
Nissan Magnite is fuelling the positive sales performance of the automaker.
Nissan Magnite is fuelling the positive sales performance of the automaker.
Nissan Magnite is fuelling the positive sales performance of the automaker.
Nissan Magnite is fuelling the positive sales performance of the automaker.

Nissan India on Friday announced that it has recorded a wholesales of 8,012 vehicles in June 2022. The Japanese automaker also said that it sold 3,515 units in the domestic market, while export was recorded at 4,497 units last month. The automaker attributed the positive sales performance to the Magnite compact SUV, which delivered a total of 50,000 units in India since its launch in December 2020, claimed the automaker.

Speaking about the sales performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that despite supply-side challenges due to geo-political reasons, Nissan has registered a growth of 20 per cent in the first quarter on domestic and exports wholesale on the strength of Nissan Magnite, the booking momentum continues to be strong with over 31 per cent of bookings through Nissan’s digital ecosystem with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings. "We do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers," he further added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

In an attempt to boost its revenue generation, Nissan India currently offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option" in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 03:37 PM IST
TAGS: nissan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

High demand for Slavia, Kushaq pushes Skoda sales in June'22 to 6,023 units
High demand for Slavia, Kushaq pushes Skoda sales in June'22 to 6,023 units
Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July
Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July
Nissan India sells 8,012 cars in June, Magnite continues the momentum
Nissan India sells 8,012 cars in June, Magnite continues the momentum
Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal
Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city