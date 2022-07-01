HT Auto
Tata Motors posts 87% growth in June, SUV sales constitute 68% of Q1 FY23 sales

Tata Motors' SUVs recorded a growth of 181 per cent in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 05:05 PM
Tata SUVs played a crucial role in the automaker's growth story in June.
Tata Motors on Friday announced that it registered a whopping 87 per cent YoY sales growth in June with 45,197 units sold, as compared to 24,110 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The automaker also claimed that SUV sales constituted 68 per cent of total sales in the first quarter of the current financial year, marking a 181 per cent growth compared to the same period of last fiscal.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 05:05 PM IST
