Tata Motors posts 87% growth in June, SUV sales constitute 68% of Q1 FY23 sales

Tata Motors' SUVs recorded a growth of 181 per cent in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Tata Motors on Friday announced that it registered a whopping 87 per cent YoY sales growth in June with 45,197 units sold, as compared to 24,110 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The automaker also claimed that SUV sales constituted 68 per cent of total sales in the first quarter of the current financial year, marking a 181 per cent growth compared to the same period of last fiscal.

