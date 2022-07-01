HT Auto
Home Auto News With Seltos Leading Momentum, Kia India Sees Highest Ever Monthly Sales In June

With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June

Kia Seltos remained the highest-selling model for the brand during first half of the year with 48,320 units sold.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 02:21 PM
Kia, Sonet, Carens and Seltos seen lineup up
Kia, Sonet, Carens and Seltos seen lineup up
Kia, Sonet, Carens and Seltos seen lineup up
Kia, Sonet, Carens and Seltos seen lineup up

Kia India on Friday reported sales of 24,024 units in June, its highest-every monthly sales so far. The company also registered a Y-o-Y growth of 60% over the year-ago period, and of 26% over H1. The sales momentum was led by Kia Seltos and Carens, with 8,388 and 7,895 units sold last month, respectively. This was followed by Sonet selling 7,455 units and Carnival selling 285 units.

Kia India also recently achieved the feat of crossing one lakh sales milestone in the country in the first six months of 2022, dispatching 1,21,808 units in the domestic market. During this period, Seltos remained the highest selling model with 48,320 units, followed by Sonet with 40,687 units. Kia Carens contributed almost 25% to the overall sales with 30,953 units sold in the first five months of its launch.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Recently, the automaker celebrated 1.5 lakh sales milestone of Kia Sonet within a span of two years since its launch, back in September of 2020. Kia has also launched the EV6 electric vehicle in the country last month at a starting price of 59.95 lakh. The vehicle has been already sold out for the year with deliveries scheduled to begin from September.

The company said that it has been achieving these milestones despite global supply chain constraints. “This wouldn't have been possible without our customers' trust in the brand," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India. He added, “The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity."

Addressing concerns related to waiting period on its models, Brar said that Kia India is taking “adequate measures to optimise the production" and deliver vehicles to customers at the earliest date possible.

 

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 02:19 PM IST
TAGS: Kia India Kia Kia Seltos Seltos Kia Sonet Kia Carens Kia EV6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units
Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units
Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 87% growth in June, sells 16,500 cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 87% growth in June, sells 16,500 cars
MG Motor India sells 4,503 cars in June, Hectors pushes to post 27% YoY growth
MG Motor India sells 4,503 cars in June, Hectors pushes to post 27% YoY growth
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder bookings open in India, available at ₹25,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder bookings open in India, available at 25,000
Audi India reports nearly 50% Y-o-Y growth in the first half of 2022
Audi India reports nearly 50% Y-o-Y growth in the first half of 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city