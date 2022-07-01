Maruti Suzuki sells 155,857 cars in June 

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it sold a total of 155,857 cars in June this year. The automaker's sales have increased drastically as it sold 147,368 units in the same month last year. India's largest car manufacturer also said that it sold a total of 125,710 cars in the domestic market last month, while sales to other OEMs were 6,314 units. Also, Maruti Suzuki exported 23,833 cars to overseas markets last month.

In the mini segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 14442 units combining the Alto and S-Presso. In the compact segment, the carmaker sells Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. Combining all these models, the automaker sold 77,746 units in June 2022 as compared to 68,849 units in the same month a year ago.

