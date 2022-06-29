Volkswagen India starts mega delivery programs for Virtus, 2000 cars delivered

The Virtus was launched in India earlier this year at an introductory price of ₹ 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the rollout of its ‘Big by delivery’, mega delivery program across the country. The company has announced that it has received a ‘phenomenal response’ which has led to deliveries of over 2,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus across India through this program.

Only recently, the brand also announced making a national record in the ‘India Book of Records’ for delivering the Virtus sedan to 150 customers by a single dealership in one day in Kerala. (Read more details here)

The Virtus was launched in India earlier this year at an introductory price of ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available for experience and purchase across 152 sales touchpoints in the country. It underpins the much-talked-about MQB A0 IN platform and is being manufactured at Chakan, Pune.

The car is available for purchase in two engines and three transmission options, while the trims option includes the Dynamic and Performance line variants. The Performance Line is available with the 1.5l TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). This powertrain delivers 110 kW (150PS)/250 Nm and is available with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The Dynamic Line 1.0l TSI engine delivers 85kW (115PS)/178 Nm and comes with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission.

The new Virtus is available in six striking color options that customers can choose from – Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.

The company quotes that its newly launched Virtus sedan has a huge demand. “At Volkswagen India, we are extremely delighted to witness the new Virtus win our customers hearts through its striking design, exhilarating performance and German-engineering. The love, admiration and phenomenal response for the Volkswagen Virtus by our customers can be seen through the mega delivery program organized across India," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

