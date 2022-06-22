HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus makes national record for single-day deliveries

The newly launched Volkswagen Virtus sedan has created a national record at the India Book of Records.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 11:29 AM
The newly launched Volkswagen Virtus sedan has created a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’. The sedan has created a record for becoming the only sedan to be delivered to 150 Indian customers in a single day from one dealership. Previously, no other sedan has achieved this feat in the country. The national record has been awarded to the company's dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India.

The Virtus was recently launched in India on June 9th, 2022, following its introduction, the company had organised ‘mega delivery programs’ all across the country. In only the state of Kerala, the company's authorised dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India has managed to deliver over 200 cars to date.

(Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, ID.5 GTX get more standard features, sporty accents)

“We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership. We would like to congratulate our dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. for this notable feat. We would like thank our customers who were part of this journey and that made us worthy of this recognition," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said.

The new Virtus has been priced starting at 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). And can be accessed at Volkwagen's authorised 152 showrooms in India. The car can be booked at either of these dealerships or online at the company's website.

(Also Read: Volkswagen rolls out around 1,300 electric cars from this plant every day)

Sharing the excitement on the national record, Sabu Johnny, Managing Director, EVM Motors & Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is indeed a moment of pride to be setting a record at the India Book of Records with the new Volkswagen Virtus. With 150 customer deliveries in one day, it showcases the love, trust and the phenomenal response by our customers for Volkswagen. We look forward towards delivering many more Virtus across Kerala and add happy members to the Volkswagen family."

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Virtus VW Virtus VW India
