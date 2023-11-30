HT Auto
Punch EV to Harrier EV: Upcoming new Tata Motors cars you should wait for

Tata Motors is expected to drive in more electric vehicles besides other new models to India in coming days. The upcoming Tata cars, some of which will be launched in the next few months, also include CNG and ICE models too. While Tata Motors has confirmed launch of at least three of these models by next year, the other models have already been showcased in either production version or in concept avatars recently by the carmaker.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 14:15 PM
Tata Motors is expected to launch around eight new models in coming days. Some of these models, including the Punch EV and Harrier EV, have already been confirmed for launch by next year.
Tata Motors is currently the leading carmaker in India in the electric vehicle segment. It offers models like Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Tata also has two of India's best-selling SUVs in Nexon and Punch. The carmaker recently launched the facelift version of the Harrier and Safari SUVs. Besides EVs and ICE vehicles, Tata also offers a few CNG models including the Tigor, Tiago, Punch and Altroz. The carmaker will expand all these portfolios with new models in coming days.

Here is a look at some of the new and upcoming cars from Tata Motors stable worth waiting for.

Tata Punch EV

Punch is the smallest SUV in Tata Motors' lineup in India. The rival to Hyundai Exter, Punch is available in both petrol and diesel versions along with CNG kit too. In August this year, Tata Motors confirmed that it will launch four electric vehicles by early 2024. These upcoming electric vehicles also include the Punch EV, which has already been spotted a number of times during test runs. According to reports, the Punch EV will use the same Ziptron technology that is doing duty on the Nexon EV. The size of the battery could be the ones used for Tigor EV or the Nexon EV. Tata Punch EV could offer range of more than 300 kms in a single charge in the long-range version.

Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv ICE

Tata Motors showcased the Curvv Concept model in 2022 highlighting how its design language will change for upcoming models. A year later, the carmaker is preparing to launch Curvv in the production form. Tata had showcased the ICE version of the Curvv at the Auto Expo held earlier this year. Sailesh Chandra, MD at Tata Motors, had confirmed that the Curvv ICE version will be launched in India ahead of its EV avatar by 2024. With either 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines under its hood, the Curvv SUV is expected to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the compact segment.

Tata Curvv EV

Showcased first as an electric concept, the Curvv SUV is likely to see its EV version launching in India after the ICE version. The Curvv EV will be based on Tata Motor's X1 platform which will be heavily reworked to become EV ready. According to reports, the expected range of the Curvv electric SUV will be between 400 kms and 500 kms in a single charge. It is not clear if Tata Motors will use the same battery the Nexon EV facelift uses.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors unveiled the Harrier EV at Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. The carmaker has confirmed that the EV version of Tata's flagship SUV will go on sale in 2024. It has been spotted testing on roads ahead of its launch within the next few months. Built on the Gen 2 EV architecture, the Harrier EV will come with V2L and V2V charging facilities. As far as design is concerned, the unit showcased by the carmaker at the Auto Expo is slightly different from the Harrier facelift SUV launched in October. Tata Motors has not revealed much about the powertrain and its specifications yet.

Tata Altroz EV

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in concept form, Tata Altroz EV is one of India's most awaited electric cars. This would be the second hatchback from the carmaker after the Tiago to get an electric version. The Tata Altroz EV is expected to draw power from the automaker's Ziptron powertrain, which would comprise a permanent magnet AC motor channelling energy to the front wheels via a single-speed transmission. Expect the Altroz EV's lithium-ion battery pack to offer a range of around 300 kms in a single charge, which could come with fast charging capability.

Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz premium hatchback is also expected to get its most powerful variant in the Racer version, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The sporty-looking version of the hatchback, complete with a dual-tone theme of red and black with white stripes, could be Tata's answer to the likes if Hyundai i20 N Line. The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. These power outputs are more than the Altroz iTurbo. Also, the gearbox has been upgraded, the Altroz Racer gets a 6-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit.

Tata Nexon CNG

The Nexon SUV, Tata Motors' best-selling car in India, is currently offered with petrol, diesel and electric versions. However, the carmaker could complete Nexon's family with the introduction of its twin-cylinder iCNG technology too. The carmaker recently launched the CNG version of Punch SUV. There are talks that Tata Motors is also planning to use the same technology in Nexon too. The sub-compact SUV's key rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the only model in the segment which is offered with CNG technology.

Tata Sierra EV

The much-awaited Sierra SUV from Tata Motors was first showcased back in 2020 during Auto Expo. In the 2023 edition of the auto show, Tata Motors returned with an EV concept version of the SUV. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be launched in India by 2025.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2023, 14:15 PM IST
