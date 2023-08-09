Tata to launch Punch EV, Harrier EV, Nexon EV 2023 this year, Curvv EV in 2024

Tata Motors is going to step up its EV offensive massively in coming days. The carmaker has confirmed that it will launch as many as four electric vehicles by the first quarter of 2024. Three out of these four EVs will be launched by the end of this year. The models include the facelift version of the Tata Nexon EV, the largest selling electric car in India currently. There are three brand new electric vehicle models also lined up for India launch soon.

Tata Motors has confirmed the next electric vehicles from India's largest EV manufacturer will be the Punch EV, Harrier EV and the Curvv EV. Tata Motors had showcased the Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Greater Noida earlier this year. It had also showcased the Curvv EV Concept and its ICE version during the event. The Punch EV, which will be based on the carmaker's smallest SUV, will also become the smallest electric SUV in India when launched.

Tata Motors confirmed its upcoming electric vehicle lineup during its 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman at Tata Motors, said he expects the company to have half of its vehicles to be electric soon. Tata Motors India as well as Jaguar Land Rover have got extensive plans for electric vehicles. We have launched a number of products already. And then we have Nexon's new upgraded version getting launched any time now," Chandrasekaran said.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors, has also set a target of 65 per cent of its vehicles to go green by the end of this decade. "JLR will take orders for all electric Range Rover and Range Rover Sports later this year. Then, we will be launching towards the end of the next year and early 2025 a series of Jaguar new models for all electric vehicles," Chandrasekaran added.

Tata has not shared too much details about the Harrier EV, except that it will come with V2L facility. Tata Curvv EV, which is likely to be called Tata Frest, will be based on the carmaker’s Gen2 powertrain and will pack up to 500 kms on a single charge. Nexon EV, Tata's best-selling electric car, has already been spotted a number of times testing on roads ahead of the launch. The only model not showcased yet by the carmaker is Tata Punch EV. The carmaker recently launched the CNG version of the small SUV.

