Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV scheduled for launch in 2024

Tata Motors unveiled its Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023, which comes as the electric iteration of the SUV. The automaker has hinted that this SUV would go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2024. The SUV would play a key role in the automaker's electrification strategy. Tata Motors has tasted pretty good success with the Nexon EV, which prompted it to introduce Tigor EV and, later Tiago EV as well. Now, the carmaker is aiming to expand its electric vehicle lineup. In an attempt to do so, the homegrown car brand that has grabbed more than 85 per cent of the electric passenger vehicle market in India is now focusing on two more electric SUVs.

The Harrier is positioned in Tata Motors' product lineup below Tata Safari. The large SUV's electric iteration has a strong road presence following the automaker's latest design philosophy. However, it is significantly different from the internal combustion engine-powered variant of the Harrier. The front fascia adopts a substantially revised design. Being an EV, it gets a closed-panel look instead of the conventional grilles visible in the ICE variant. The concept SUV unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 gets sleek LED daytime running lights connected by a slim LED strip at the top of the front fascia. The cuts and creases ensure a sculpted look.

Also Read : Tata Avinya EV concept makes Auto Expo debut, market entry in 2025

Moving to the side profile, the concept EV gets a bulky look with flared fenders and sporty and large alloy wheels, while the rear profile gets a wide LED strip connecting the sharp LED taillights. The chunky bumper and a skid plate add a more sporty look to the electric SUV.

Moving inside the cabin, it gets a premium feel thanks to the spaciousness and the features and technology on offer. Built on the Gen 2 EV architecture, the SUV is claimed to come with V2L and V2V charging facilities. However, the car brand has not revealed much about the powertrain and its specifications.

First Published Date: