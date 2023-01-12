HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier Ev Scheduled For Launch In 2024

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV scheduled for launch in 2024

Tata Motors unveiled its Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023, which comes as the electric iteration of the SUV. The automaker has hinted that this SUV would go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2024. The SUV would play a key role in the automaker's electrification strategy. Tata Motors has tasted pretty good success with the Nexon EV, which prompted it to introduce Tigor EV and, later Tiago EV as well. Now, the carmaker is aiming to expand its electric vehicle lineup. In an attempt to do so, the homegrown car brand that has grabbed more than 85 per cent of the electric passenger vehicle market in India is now focusing on two more electric SUVs.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 12:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Harrier EV has broken cover at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier EV has broken cover at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier EV has broken cover at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier EV has broken cover at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Harrier is positioned in Tata Motors' product lineup below Tata Safari. The large SUV's electric iteration has a strong road presence following the automaker's latest design philosophy. However, it is significantly different from the internal combustion engine-powered variant of the Harrier. The front fascia adopts a substantially revised design. Being an EV, it gets a closed-panel look instead of the conventional grilles visible in the ICE variant. The concept SUV unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 gets sleek LED daytime running lights connected by a slim LED strip at the top of the front fascia. The cuts and creases ensure a sculpted look.

Also Read : Tata Avinya EV concept makes Auto Expo debut, market entry in 2025

Moving to the side profile, the concept EV gets a bulky look with flared fenders and sporty and large alloy wheels, while the rear profile gets a wide LED strip connecting the sharp LED taillights. The chunky bumper and a skid plate add a more sporty look to the electric SUV.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Moving inside the cabin, it gets a premium feel thanks to the spaciousness and the features and technology on offer. Built on the Gen 2 EV architecture, the SUV is claimed to come with V2L and V2V charging facilities. However, the car brand has not revealed much about the powertrain and its specifications.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city