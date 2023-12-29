As many as eight cars were discontinued from Indian markets this year
Maruti pulled out Alto 800 as it became financially unviable to upgrade to new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms
Honda discontinued its premium hatchback Jazz for similar reason in April this year
Honda's portfolio in India shrank further with the exit of the WR-V SUV during the same time
Among sedans, Skoda pulled the plug on its popular offering Octavia this year
The Superb was also withdrawn, but may return soon in a new avatar
2023 was also the end of the road for Mahindra's Fortuner-rival Alturas G4 SUV
Kia Carnival also went off the showrooms this year. However, it will be launched in new avatar in 2024
Among luxury cars, Volvo withdrew XC40 SUV as it aims to sell only electric and hybrid models in India