Maruti Alto 800 to Kia Carnival: Cars that bid farewell in 2023 

Published Dec 29, 2023

As many as eight cars were discontinued from Indian markets this year

Maruti pulled out Alto 800 as it became financially unviable to upgrade to new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms 

Honda discontinued its premium hatchback Jazz for similar reason in April this year

Honda's portfolio in India shrank further with the exit of the WR-V SUV during the same time

Among sedans, Skoda pulled the plug on its popular offering Octavia this year

The Superb was also withdrawn, but may return soon in a new avatar

2023 was also the end of the road for Mahindra's Fortuner-rival Alturas G4 SUV

Kia Carnival also went off the showrooms this year. However, it will be launched in new avatar in 2024

Among luxury cars, Volvo withdrew XC40 SUV as it aims to sell only electric and hybrid models in India
