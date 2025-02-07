HT Auto
MG Astor 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine discontinued

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2025, 14:52 PM
MG Astor
The MG Astor will now be available only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
JSW MG Motor India will soon pull the plug on the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine on the Astor SUV. The MG Astor was recently updated for the 2025 model year and while it gets more features on the lower variants, the model will soon be available with only the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. MG is yet to announce the discontinuation of the turbo petrol engine officially.

MG Astor 1.3 Turbo discontinued

HT Auto understands that MG Motor India will address existing orders and bookings before discontinuing the engine option altogether. That said, the MG Astor 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine contributed only a fraction of the total sales, which is likely the reason why the automaker is discontinuing the engine in the first place.

2025 MG Astor launched with sunroof, new features in mid variants, priced from 10 lakh

2025 MG Astor
The 2025 MG Astor gets updates to the mid Shine and Select trims bringing a panoramic sunroof to the SUV under 12.5 lakh
Notably, the Astor 1.3 turbo was available on the top-of-the-line Savvy Pro variant priced at 18.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The motor produces 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. With the turbo engine option set to go, the 2025 MG Astor will continue to get the 1.5-litre petrol tuned for 108 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an 8-step CVT automatic.

2025 MG Astor Prices & Features

Prices for the 2025 MG Astor now start at 10 lakh, topping off at 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in five variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. That said, the top-spec Savvy Pro now commands a premium of 24,000. The feature list remains the same with a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, connected tech, and more.

Watch: MG Motor unveils Majestor SUV | MG's answer to Toyota Fortuner SUV | Auto Expo 2025

The MG Astor 1.5-litre NA petrol will continue to compete against the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota UC Hyryder, and Kia Seltos, all of which get 1.5-litre NA petrol engines. The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun get only turbo petrol engines, while the Creta and Seltos get turbo petrol options as well.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2025, 14:52 PM IST

