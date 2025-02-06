HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Mg Astor Launched With Sunroof, New Features In Mid Variants, Priced From 10 Lakh

2025 MG Astor launched with sunroof, new features in mid variants, priced from 10 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2025, 19:25 PM
  • The 2025 MG Astor adds a panoramic sunroof to the mid-spec Shine trim making it more accessible on the SUV.
2025 MG Astor
The 2025 MG Astor gets updates to the mid Shine and Select trims bringing more features under ₹12.5 lakh
2025 MG Astor
The 2025 MG Astor has been launched bringing revisions to its variant lineup. The compact SUV now comes with new features in the mid-level Shine and Select trims. MG says the updated Astor is the only offering in its segment with a panoramic sunroof under 12.5 lakh. However, the range continues to be available from 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

2025 MG Astor: Shine & Select variants get new features

The 2025 MG Astor Shine gets a panoramic sunroof and six speakers, while the updated Select variant now packs six airbags and new premium ivory leatherette seats. The Astor Shine is now priced at 12.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with the 1.5-litre petrol with the 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the Astor Select is priced at 13.82 lakh for the manual and 14.85 lakh for the CVT automatic.

Also Read : MG Comet EV Blackstorm to launch soon. What to expect from it?

MG Astor
The MG Astor is currently available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options
MG Astor
The MG Astor is currently available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options

There are no cosmetic changes to the Astor and the SUV continues to get a big grille at the front with the sweptback LED headlamps with DRLs and wraparound LED taillights. The SUV rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

2025 MG Astor Features

Other features on the 2025 MG Astor include ventilated seats in the front row, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, and an updated i-Smart 2.0 with over 80 connected features. Furthermore, the Astor comes equipped with voice recognition enabling voice commands, anti-theft alerts, digital key functionality, and more. The top variants come with Level 2 ADAS along with other active and passive safety features.

Also Read : Is this the ZS EV successor? MG showcases the ZS HEV at Auto Expo 2025

2025 MG Astor: Specifications

Powering the Astor is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is available with only an automatic transmission. The MG Astor range includes five variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Prices start at 10 lakh, going up to 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG showcased the updated ZS HEV hybrid at the 2025 Auto Expo hinting at the model's arrival in India. While the model was only a showcase, the updated ZS HEV replaces the ZS (Astor in India) and could arrive in the country later. Meanwhile, MG is gearing up to introduce the Cyberster and M9 EVs next in a few weeks via their upcoming 'MG Select' premium dealerships.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2025, 19:25 PM IST

