MG Comet EV Blackstorm to launch soon. What to expect from it?

MG Comet EV has grabbed a lot of attention immediately after its launch in India. The ultra-compact size, premium features and practical performance. Aggressive pricing of the electric hatchback also played a crucial role in enhancing its appeal. Now, JSW MG Motor India is planning to launch a special edition of the EV, which will be christened as MG Comet Blackstorm Edition.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm will follow the other Blackstorm edition models from the brand with cosmetic updates, while mechanically, it will remain unchan

The special edition of the Comet EV will be based on its existing variants but will incorporate cosmetic changes and additional equipment to be distinctive compared to the standard model. On the pricing front, the upcoming special edition of MG Comet is likely to come a bit pricier than the standard variant.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: What to expect

The upcoming MG Comet Blackstorm will come wearing the same black exterior colour as the other Blackstorm Edition models like the Gloster, Hector and ZS EV, which the carmaker has launched previously. Besides the all-black exterior theme, expect it to get red accents on the front bumper skid plates, fog lamp surrounds, wheel caps and side cladding as well. Other distinctive styling elements would include a red font for the ‘Morris Garages’ branding, an exclusive badge on the front fender, etc.

Inside the cabin, the MG Comet Blackstorm will incorporate similar changes as other Blackstorm Edition models of the automaker. Expect it to carry an all-black sporty theme inside the cabin. Also, Comet Blackstorm's interior will boast leatherette seats along with a unique branding. The feature list of the electric hatchback is expected to match the existing variants with four speakers, among other ones.

On the powertrain front, the MG Comet Blackstorm is likely to carry the same setup as the standard model, as mechanically, the other Blackstorm Edition models of the automaker remained the same as their standard counterparts. The MG Comet EV gets a 17.4 kWh prismatic cell battery pack. This battery pack, paired with a 41 bhp churning electric motor, allows the EV to run a range of 230 kilometres on a single charge.

