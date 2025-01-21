Is this the ZS EV successor? MG showcases the ZS HEV at Auto Expo 2025

JSW MG has showcased the ZS HEV, a possible successor to the ZS EV and the Astor at the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The manufacturer has not revealed any details about its plans to launch the ZS HEV yet but we expect it to be introduced in the country by early next year.

The newly showcased car features a complete facelift compared to the Astor and ZS EV sold in India currently. As the name suggests it gets a hybrid powertrain and will come bundled with more features and technology than the outgoing versions. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming MG ZS HEV.

MG ZS HEV: Design

The MG ZS HEV features a complete redesign, it gets a different front bumper with a large patterned grille and L-shaped grilles flanking the bumper as well. Both, the headlamps as well as the tail lamps get a makeover too. This car features freshly designed 18-inch alloys and a character line that slowly swoops up as it reaches the back of the car,

MG ZS HEV: Dimensions

The upcoming SUV is slightly larger, measuring 4,430 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. The ZS HEV showcased will get a boot space of 443 litres along with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. However, the boot space has decreased slightly from 448 litres to 443 litres.

MG ZS HEV: Engine and performance

The SUV has already launched in the international market and it is sold with a new 1500 cc, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This also comes paired with a 1.83 kWh battery pack which powers an electric motor. The engine produces 100 bhp and 128 Nm of torque whereas the electric motor produces 134 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. As a result, the ZS HEV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph within 8.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 168 kmph.

