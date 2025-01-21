HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Is This The Zs Ev Successor? Mg Showcases The Zs Hev At Auto Expo 2025. Here's What You Can Expect From It

Is this the ZS EV successor? MG showcases the ZS HEV at Auto Expo 2025

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2025, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The MG ZS HEV, a potential successor to the MG ZS EV and MG Astor features a complete facelift and hybrid technology.
MG ZS HEV
The MG ZS HEV is offered in three trim levels internationally- Standard, Comfort and Luxury.
MG ZS HEV
The MG ZS HEV is offered in three trim levels internationally- Standard, Comfort and Luxury.

JSW MG has showcased the ZS HEV, a possible successor to the ZS EV and the Astor at the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The manufacturer has not revealed any details about its plans to launch the ZS HEV yet but we expect it to be introduced in the country by early next year.

The newly showcased car features a complete facelift compared to the Astor and ZS EV sold in India currently. As the name suggests it gets a hybrid powertrain and will come bundled with more features and technology than the outgoing versions. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming MG ZS HEV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Syros (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

MG ZS HEV: Design

The MG ZS HEV features a complete redesign, it gets a different front bumper with a large patterned grille and L-shaped grilles flanking the bumper as well. Both, the headlamps as well as the tail lamps get a makeover too. This car features freshly designed 18-inch alloys and a character line that slowly swoops up as it reaches the back of the car,

Related watch: MG Motor unveils Majestor SUV | MG's answer to Toyota Fortuner SUV | Auto Expo 2025

MG ZS HEV: Dimensions

The upcoming SUV is slightly larger, measuring 4,430 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. The ZS HEV showcased will get a boot space of 443 litres along with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. However, the boot space has decreased slightly from 448 litres to 443 litres.

Also Read : MG iM 5 showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Check range, features and specifications

MG ZS HEV: Engine and performance

The SUV has already launched in the international market and it is sold with a new 1500 cc, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This also comes paired with a 1.83 kWh battery pack which powers an electric motor. The engine produces 100 bhp and 128 Nm of torque whereas the electric motor produces 134 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. As a result, the ZS HEV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph within 8.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 168 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2025, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: morris garages

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.