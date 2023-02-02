HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Is On A Killing Spree, Plans To Axe Coupes, Wagons And Cls

Mercedes-Benz is on a killing spree, plans to axe coupes, wagons and CLS

Mercedes-Benz seems to be on a killing spree, as the German luxury car brand is ready to axe several models from its product lineup. These models include the CLKS, GLC Coupe, CLE Coupe, and AMG GT 4-Door, claims a report by Car & Driver. The report claims that while the brand will continue with the entry-luxury models, the overall lineup will be cut in half. To sum it up, the automaker plans to bring down the product lineup in Europe and the US to 14 models from the current 33 body styles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 12:48 PM
Mercedes-Benz CLS is facing the end of the road in 2024.
With this strategy, Mercedes-Benz aims for a more streamlined operation in the coming days as the automaker is increasingly focusing on electrification. The report claims that with this strategy, Mercedes-Benz coupes and wagons will be among the hardest hit. One justification for this could be the increasing popularity and demand for the SUVs that are dampening sentiment for coupes, sedans and wagons. This is not just the story of Mercedes-Benz but all other automakers.

The move from the German luxury car brand is not very surprising, as it has already made the S-Class Coupe and Convertibles things of the past. Furthermore, the CLE is set to replace both the C- and E-Class Coupes and Convertibles. The automotive publication has claimed that it is just the tip of the iceberg. It stated that the automaker will drop the CLS from its lineup in 2024, closely followed by the AMG GT 4 Door. This means the model will last only one generation.

The culling of multiple body styles will not spare the crossover coupes as well, claims the report. While the next-generation GLC and GLE would offer crossover coupe variants, they’re reportedly to disappear in the future. However, there is no specific timeline revealed for that. But they would be phased out when the next-generation models reach the end of their life. Among others, Wagons and Shooting Brakes are facing a grim future, as the C-Class Estate is likely to be discontinued after 2028.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes Benz luxury car Mercedes Benz GLC Mercedes Benz GLE Mercedes Benz CLS
