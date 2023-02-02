New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin

HT Auto
Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marquee Land Rover has unveiled the new Range Rover Velar, which comes with a host of updates inside out. The styling of the luxury SUV remains identical to the outgoing model, but the little changes made to it make it more appealing. Clearly, the auto company didn't want to fiddle too much with the signature design language of the car.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 09:59 AM
Speaking about the changes made to the new Range Rover Velar, it gets jewel-like LED daytime running lights integrated into the sharp headlamps that flank the discreetly revised front grille sporting an all-black theme. Moving to the rear profile, it gets an updated bumper where the lower part has been mildly revamped. The side profile of the SUV remains identical to the pre-facelift version. The car is now available in colour options like Metallic Varesine Blue or Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Major changes have been made inside the cabin of the SUV. The new Range Rover Velar gets Land Rover's swanky 11.4-inch large touchscreen infotainment system with a floating curved glass display, enhancing the premiumness. This hardware update brings the SUV in the same line as the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The automaker claims that users will be able to access 80 per cent of the available functions with just two taps of the home screen, thanks to this change.

The touchscreen infotainment system is powered by the automaker's Pivi Pro system and comes with over-the-air (OTA) update functionality along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The centre console has received a new storage area for the wireless charging of mobile devices. What's more interesting is that Land Rover claims that it has planned OTA updates for the powertrain and chassis, along with navigation mapping and onboard vehicle diagnostics.

Other updates inside the cabin come in the form of leather-free upholstery, which comes combining wool with polyurethane textile inserts, while three new leather interior themes are available for the new Velar. These options are Cloud, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet. Land Rover has also installed Moonlight Chrome accents on the steering wheel, air vents, and centre console surrounds.

On the powertrain front, the SUV remains the same as before. However, the plug-in hybrid version has received a battery upgrade with capacity rising from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh, enhancing range.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover Velar luxury car
