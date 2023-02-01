2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar unveiled globally

Land Rover has unveiled the new iteration of Range Rover Velar
The 2024 Velar comes with sleeker LED headlamps and new LED tail lamps with 3D effect
The bumper on the new Velar is new and gets dark accents
There is a new new single floating 11.4-inch curved touchscreen integrated into the centre console
There is also Active Road Noise Cancellation system on offer to reduce road noise
There are four trims on offer
There is S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography
The plug-in hybrid variant has a pure-electric driving range of up to 64 km