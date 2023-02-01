2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar unveiled globally

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 01, 2023

Land Rover has unveiled the new iteration of Range Rover Velar

The 2024 Velar comes with sleeker LED headlamps and new LED tail lamps with 3D effect

The bumper on the new Velar is new and gets dark accents

There is a new new single floating 11.4-inch curved touchscreen integrated into the centre console

There is also Active Road Noise Cancellation system on offer to reduce road noise

There are four trims on offer

There is S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography

The plug-in hybrid variant has a pure-electric driving range of up to 64 km
To check our review of 2022 Range Rover 
Click Here