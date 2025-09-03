Maruti Suzuki Victoris name confirmed for upcoming Hyundai Creta rival SUV

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a new SUV in the market, and the upcoming offering will be called the 'Victoris'. The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris will be taking on the Hyundai Creta in the compact and midsize SUV segment, and is expected to come with a host of features and larger proportions. It's expected to be positioned around the Grand Vitara in the automaker's lineup.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new SUV in India that will be badged as the Victoris. The upcoming offering will be a rival to the Hyundai Creta, competing in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: What To Expect?

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to bridge the gap between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in the automaker's space. More importantly, the Victoris will be a massier product with the model likely to be sold via the Arena dealerships, which have a wider spread across the country. Notably, the Grand Vitara has always been exclusively sold via the premium Nexa dealerships.

Also Read : Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV launch today, will challenge Creta and Sonet

This two-pronged strategy should give Maruti a stronger chance to dent the dominance of the Hyundai Creta in the segment. Expect to see the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine powering the Victoris, churning out 101 bhp and 139 Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, the automaker is likely to offer a CNG option at some point with the offering. Transmission options will include a manual and a torque converter automatic with the SUV.

On the feature, expect to see all-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, Level 2 ADAS, a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a whole lot more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: