New Maruti Suzuki SUV live launch and latest updates: Victoris or Escudo?

- The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which can also be christened the Escudo, will be the carmaker’s new contender against the tough rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to introduce its new compact SUV in India on September 3, 2025. The new SUV is expected to be christened either Maruti Suzuki Escudo or Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Upon launch, this new SUV will slot between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which are two of the leading revenue churners for the automaker in the Indian maket.
Suzuki’s new Global C platform will underpin the new Maruti Suzuki SUV. It is expected to come packing a wider range of features compared to the Grand Vitara at a more affordable price and will be retailed via Maruti Suzuki’s Arena outlets, which target the mass segment. With this, the automaker aims to further consolidate its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market, capitalising on the maddening demands for the utility vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki may equip the new SUV with multiple powertrain choices
Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki could equip the Escudo or Victoris with its familiar mild-hybrid petrol engine. Also, there could be a CNG option with a new dual-cylinder setup, and a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid mill would be there as well. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara already comes with the hybrid setup. The 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine would be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit as an option. The 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine would get an e-CVT, while the 1.5-litre petrol+CNG powertrain would come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Expect Maruti Suzuki's new SUV to come equipped with plethora of safety features
On the safety side, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV is expected to come packing a plethora of safety features. It is expected to come equipped with six airbags as standard, ABS, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a 360-degree surround view camera, and even an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite as well.
Expect new Maruti Suzuki SUV to draw design inspiration from Grand Vitara
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki compact SUV will come drawing design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. However, there would be distinctive elements as well. Unlike the Grand Vitara, it would sport less curves and creases and claddings.
Maruti Suzuki Escudo/Victoris: Expect an upmarket cabin
Maruti Suzuki Escudo or Victoris would come with an upmarket cabin. It will debut with a fresh dashboard layout and a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system, as the spy shots suggested. Feature highlights could include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a premium Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.
Maruti Suzuki Escudo/Victoris: How it would look?
The Maruti Suzuki Escudo or Victoris, whatever nomenclature the new SUV takes, is expected to borrow design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. Spy shots of the test mule of this SUV suggest that it will come with an upright stance and a cleaner look with less body cladding. Which means it will have a smoother profile than the Grand Vitara, eventually helping in aerodynamics. Expect it to come slightly larger than the Grand Vitara, have two rows of seating inside the cabin. The SUV is also likely to receive new design alloy wheels and sleeker LED lighting elements at the front and rear, which will help it stand apart from its bigger sibling.
Maruti Suzuki all set to boost the compact SUV segment
Maruti Suzuki is all set to give the Indian compact SUV segment a major boost with the launch of its latest model, which would be christened as Escudo or Victoris. Slated to go on sale via the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, the new SUV will challenge rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. HT Auto will bring you all the live and latest updates from the launch event. Stay tuned to us.
