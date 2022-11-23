Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch tomorrow

The Lamborghini Urus is the Italian automaker’s best selling offering globally including the Indian market, and the performance SUV is all set to get the new Performante version tomorrow on November 24, 2022. The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the more track-oriented version of the raging bull and arrives as a midlife refresh, which was unveiled globally in August this year.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets styling updates with a new and more aggressive front bumper, carbon fibre splitter, new blacked-out air intake, as well as a new carbon fibre bonnet with cooling vents. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well with new air vents on the side, a carbon fibre diffuser. The profile remains the same but you do get new carbon fibre wheel arches with redesigned alloys with the optional 23-inch wheels.

The cabin on the Urus Performante gets revisions with new hexagon-shaped stitching on the seats. The ‘Performante’ badge makes an appearance extending to the seats, doors and roof lining. The interior is upholstered in black Alcantara while there’s also an option for leather. The digital console and infotainment screen get revised graphics giving a fresh look to the user interface. Customers can also opt for the Dark Package on the updated version. Lamborghini also offers the Ad Personam customisation program with the new Urus to further improve the personalised experience.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a mild nip and tuck in its design, plenty of new carbon fibre parts & more power from its V8 motor

The big change though on the new Lamborghini Urus Performante is the new coil spring set-up that replaces the existing air suspension. The latter can still be had on the Urus S, which will make its way to the Indian market in a few months from now. The new suspension offers better handling prowess with a track-focussed set-up but loses on the three off-road modes - Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow) and Terra (Mud). However, it does benefit from the new ‘Rally’ mode along with the existing Strada (Street), Sport and Corsa (Track) driving modes.

Powering the new Lamborghini Urus Performante will be the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The motor though has witnessed a power bump and now develops 657 bhp, up from the previous 641 bhp. Torque output remains the same at 850 Nm. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds while the top speed is rated at 306 kmph.

The Urus Performante is one of the fastest SUVs in the world and competes against the likes of the Maserati Levante Trofeo, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Aston Martin DBX 707, as well as its cousin - Audi RS Q8. All of these SUVs are available on sale in India and will soon be joined by the Ferrari Purosangue in the same segment. Expect prices for the Lamborghini Urus Performante to be around ₹4 crore (ex-showroom).

