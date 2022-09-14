HT Auto
Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Super SUV zone

Ferrari Purosangue is substantially higher priced compared to the two rivals.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 11:05 AM
Ferrari Purosangue comes as the latest entrant in super SUV segment.
Ferrari Purosangue comes as the latest entrant in super SUV segment.
Ferrari Purosangue comes as the latest entrant in super SUV segment.
Ferrari Purosangue comes as the latest entrant in super SUV segment.

With the growing popularity and demand for SUVs, supercar manufacturers are increasingly aiming to gain a stronger footprint in the space by introducing super SUVs. Lamborghini and Aston Martin have already entered the space with their respective models, such as Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. Now, Ferrari too has entered the space increasing the excitement in the segment.

(In pics: Ferrari Purosangue, the first-ever SUV from the brand)

Ferrari Purosangue, the first-ever SUV from the iconic Italian supercar brand, broke cover on September 13. This comes as a spiritual successor of the Ferrari FF and Ferrari GTC4Lusso. However, despite being positioned in the SUV segment and pitted against rivals such as Urus and DBX, Ferrari is not ready to term it as an SUV.

Here is a comparison between Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Price

ModelFerrari PurosangueLamborghini UrusAston Martin DBX
Price 6 crore 3.10 crore 3.82 crore

Ferrari Purosangue costs around $400,000 ( 6 crore), while the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Aston Martin DBX707 are priced a lot cheaper at $260,676 ( 3.10 crore) and $232,000 ( 3.82 crore), respectively. Interestingly, Ferrari Purosangue's cost is even higher than Rolls-Royce Cullinan's.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Specification

 EngineTransmissionPowerTorque0-100 kmphTop speed
Ferrari Purosangue6.5L V128-speed AT715 hp715 Nm3.3 seconds310 kmph
Lamborghini Urus4.0L V88-speed AT666 hp850 Nm3.3 seconds305 kmph
Aston Martin DBX4.0L V89-speed AT697 hp898 Nm3.1 seconds310 kmph

Ferrari Purosangue draws power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that also comes with a manual mode as well. This engine is good to churn out 715 hp of peak power and 715 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of over 310 kmph.

Lamborghini Urus Performante gets energy from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 motor that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine pumps out 666 hp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of 305 kmph.

Aston Martin DBX707, on the other hand, is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 motor paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 697 hp of peak power and 898 Nm of peak torque. To reach 0-100 kmph mark, it takes 3.1 seconds at a top speed of 310 kmph.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Purosangue Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Aston Martin Aston Martin DBX
