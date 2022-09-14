In pics: Ferrari Purosangue, the first-ever SUV from the brand
Ferrari has revealed their Purosangue SUV. It will go against Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, Porsche Cayenne and Aston Martin DBX.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
Ferrari Purosangue gets a naturally aspirated V12 engine that puts out 715 hp and 716 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with suicide rear doors.
Ferrari Purosangue gets quad exhaust tips with a deep rear diffuser.
First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 08:56 AM IST
