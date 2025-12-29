I want to buy an affordable MPV. Will the upcoming Nissan Gravite meet my needs?

If you are planning to buy an affordable MPV in India, there are quite a few options that you can consider. There is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well as its stablemate, the Toyota Rumion . The Kia Carens is positioned a notch higher on the more premium end of the range. The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in the market, but it will soon be joined by Nissan’s upcoming three-row offering. The Japanese carmaker is gearing up for a brand resurgence in India and it will launch the upcoming Nissan Gravite in January 2026 as the first model under its renewed market strategy. Here’s a detailed look at the new MPV and why you should consider waiting for it:

Nissan Gravite: Triber-based underpinnings

The Nissan Gravite will be underpinned by the same CMF-A platform that the Renault Triber is based on. As a result, it will likely match the French MPV in terms of its dimensions. The Triber is a well-packaged sub-4m MPV, ensuring practical cabin space while maintaining a compact on-road footprint for ease of manoeuvrability. The Gravite will follow in its footsteps, although exact dimensions may vary.

Nissan Gravite: Design highlights

The Gravite will be the first model to be launched out of Nissan's renewed India strategy

The Gravite will share its overall silhouette with that of the Triber but is likely to be set apart with a different style sheet. The teaser images reveal that it gets a bolder front grille with redesigned LED headlights as well as revised taillights. The bumpers get slightly tweaked while the MPV rides on new alloy designs. Nissan is further expected to launch the Gravite with a totally different colour palette for a unique identity.

Nissan Gravite: Features and safety suite:

The Gravite’s tech suite is largely expected to borrow from the Triber, including its 8-inch infotainment and 7-inch instrument cluster setup with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect amenities such as a push-button Start/Stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and cruise control, among others.

Safety features are expected to include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, alongside hill-start assist, parking sensors, rearview camera, ISOFIX mounts, and more.

Nissan Gravite: Powertrain and performance

Nissan Gravite could become one of India’s most affordable MPVs

Technical details remain under wraps for now, but the Gravite is expected to share its engine with the Triber. This will include the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT. It makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, lacking the kind of top-end grunt necessary for making those highway overtakes. However, we do hope to see the Renault Kiger’s turbo-petrol make its way to the Nissan MPV. This 1.0-litre engine makes around 100 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and should be ideal for an MPV of this size.

Nissan Gravite: The next most affordable MPV in the market?

The Triber is currently the most affordable MPV in India, priced between ₹ 5.76 lakh and ₹8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the Gravite to be priced within this range, however, Nissan may launch the MPV with a lower introductory price that gets limited to a select number of early buyers. With this, the Gravite could very well be the most affordable MPV at the time of launch.

