In Pics: The new Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ arrives in India. Does the new G-Wagon steal your heart?
- The Mercedes-Benz G580 has gone electric, offering a blend of ruggedness and luxury with a 117 kWh battery for a 420 km range.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the Electric G-Class, the G580 EQ in the Indian markets. The new electrified G-Wagon too carries the same signature boxy design and round headlamps with DRLs on the circumference of the headlamps.
The bumper is small and curved at the edges, flanked by a black mesh on either side. The G580 EQ is offered in the Edition One trim and is priced at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom).
The new electric G-Wagon features 250 mm of ground clearance and gets a water-wading capability of up to 850 mm. Moreover the SUV has a 20.3-degree ramp angle, a 30.7-degree rear angle and a 32-degree approach angle making it a robust option for off-roading.
Maintaining the rugged look, the new EV SUV gets protective strips all around like before. The rear design is slightly modified to make it look better without compromising on performance.
On the inside, the SUV gets a three-spoked steering along with the traditional jet engine style vents finished in silver. There are two displays on the dashboard, one for the driver's information and the other for the infotainment.
The beast now being electrified doesn't get hushed, it features the G-Roar technology that creates artificial sound signatures both on the inside and outside. This has been done to give the machine audible character.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 15:09 PM IST
