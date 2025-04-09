2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New variant, new features and more safety. Check it out

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the 2025 Grand Vitara in India with notable updates that enhance its safety, features, and overall appeal. Starting at ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration of this midsize SUV continues to target both urban buyers and those looking for a fuel-efficient, feature-rich family car. Here's a closer look at the five major highlights of the refreshed Grand Vitara.

1 Aesthetic appeal has also been enhanced with new precision-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, giving the SUV a sharper and more premium look. This complements the Grand Vitara's bold styling and road presence.

2 In a major step towards enhanced occupant safety, the 2025 Grand Vitara now comes with 6 airbags as standard. This is in addition to safety features like ESP with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes, ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, making the SUV safer than ever before.

3 Expanding its hybrid portfolio, Maruti Suzuki has added a Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant slots in below the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, offering a more affordable way to experience the benefits of a strong hybrid system.

4 Engine with E20 fuel compliance The 2025 Grand Vitara is now E20 compliant, meaning it can run on petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol. This upgrade makes it more future-ready and environmentally friendly. The SUV continues to offer a range of powertrains to suit different needs. The 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm, and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This engine also comes with the option of all-wheel drive in select variants. The strong hybrid version, powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, delivers a combined output of 113 bhp and 122 Nm, and is mated to an eCVT gearbox. For those seeking maximum fuel efficiency, a CNG version is also available.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Maruti has introduced Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) variants that now offer a sunroof, making the feature more accessible across the range. Other newly added features include an 8-way powered driver’s seat, electronic parking brake (for 6AT), PM 2.5 air purifier, LED cabin lighting, and rear door sunshades, enhancing overall comfort and convenience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: