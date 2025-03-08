BMW C 400 GT costs ₹25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter
- With its blend of style, practicality, and cutting-edge features, the 2025 BMW C 400 GT is set to redefine luxury scooter standards in India.
BMW Motorrad India launched the updated 2025 C 400 GT, a luxury maxi-scooter that blends performance, technology, and premium comfort. With new updates, the C 400 GT continues to be a standout offering in the high-end scooter segment. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 BMW C 400 GT:
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT receives subtle design updates to enhance its premium appeal. The scooter now features new stripes on the front apron and a "GT" decal on the side panels. Internationally, the white color variant is offered with gold wheels adding to its distinctive look.
One of the most practical upgrades on the new C 400 GT is its improved storage space. The under-seat storage has increased by 23 per cent, expanding from 30.5 litres to 37.6 litres—enough to fit a 15-inch laptop. Additionally, the front pockets have grown by 12 litres and now come with optional smartphone charging and cooling, making the scooter even more convenient for urban commuters.
BMW has packed the 2025 C 400 GT with cutting-edge features. The premium scooter now comes with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, ensuring better stability and safety. The addition of Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) further enhances braking performance. The standard 6.5-inch TFT display offers a more refined interface and works with the new BMW Motorrad Connected app. For those seeking an even larger display, BMW offers a 10.25-inch screen as an option.
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT retains its 350 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine but is now updated to Euro 5+ emission standards. The motor delivers 34 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. This ensures a smooth and responsive ride, making it an excellent choice for long-distance touring as well as city commuting.
The BMW C 400 GT continues to be the most expensive petrol-powered scooter in India at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2025 model is expected to carry a higher price tag. As a Completely Built Unit (CBU), it will arrive in limited numbers, adding to its exclusivity. The scooter’s premium positioning ensures that it remains a rare sight on Indian roads, making it a head-turner wherever it goes.
