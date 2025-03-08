HT Auto
BMW C 400 GT costs 25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter

BMW C 400 GT costs 25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2025, 17:00 PM
  • With its blend of style, practicality, and cutting-edge features, the 2025 BMW C 400 GT is set to redefine luxury scooter standards in India.
2025 BMW C 400 GT
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets an updated 350 cc engine which is now Euro 5+ compliant
2025 BMW C 400 GT
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets an updated 350 cc engine which is now Euro 5+ compliant

BMW Motorrad India launched the updated 2025 C 400 GT, a luxury maxi-scooter that blends performance, technology, and premium comfort. With new updates, the C 400 GT continues to be a standout offering in the high-end scooter segment. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 BMW C 400 GT:

1 Updated styling with new graphics

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT receives subtle design updates to enhance its premium appeal. The scooter now features new stripes on the front apron and a "GT" decal on the side panels. Internationally, the white color variant is offered with gold wheels adding to its distinctive look.

2 Improved storage

One of the most practical upgrades on the new C 400 GT is its improved storage space. The under-seat storage has increased by 23 per cent, expanding from 30.5 litres to 37.6 litres—enough to fit a 15-inch laptop. Additionally, the front pockets have grown by 12 litres and now come with optional smartphone charging and cooling, making the scooter even more convenient for urban commuters.

3 Technology and features

BMW has packed the 2025 C 400 GT with cutting-edge features. The premium scooter now comes with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, ensuring better stability and safety. The addition of Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) further enhances braking performance. The standard 6.5-inch TFT display offers a more refined interface and works with the new BMW Motorrad Connected app. For those seeking an even larger display, BMW offers a 10.25-inch screen as an option.

4 More efficient engine

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT retains its 350 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine but is now updated to Euro 5+ emission standards. The motor delivers 34 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. This ensures a smooth and responsive ride, making it an excellent choice for long-distance touring as well as city commuting.

5 Positioning and limited availability

The BMW C 400 GT continues to be the most expensive petrol-powered scooter in India at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 2025 model is expected to carry a higher price tag. As a Completely Built Unit (CBU), it will arrive in limited numbers, adding to its exclusivity. The scooter’s premium positioning ensures that it remains a rare sight on Indian roads, making it a head-turner wherever it goes.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2025, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw c 400 gt c 400 gt

