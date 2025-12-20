Nissan teases new Nismo concept ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 debut

Nissan is set to show up at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 to showcase a range of new cars, technology and more, and the Japanese carmaker has already offered us a look at what to expect. Among the listings, Nissan has included a teaser image of a new Nismo concept model set to make its global debut at the expo. This comes right after the company laid out its plans to expand its Nismo lineup by doubling its global lineup.

The new teaser image only brings a small glimpse of the car’s rear fascia, mostly hidden in the shadows. The shape is open to interpretation, as it is hard to make out whether it is a sports car or even a coupe-SUV. The car brings sleek LED taillamps positioned under a lip spoiler, appearing to stretch across the tailgate. Its fenders are flared out for a wide stance, with vertical air tunnels integrated into the design. The concept’s rear window seems to sharply angle downwards, hinting at a hatchback format.

Nissan Nismo concept: Gas-guzzler or performance EV?

Nissan remains tight-lipped on powertrain details for the Nismo concept, and the teaser image doesn’t show anything to suggest whether it runs on electric or is powered by a combustion engine, or even a hybrid, for that matter. The company had earlier confirmed that it would enter a Nismo prototype into motorsports starting in 2026, and this may very well be an early teaser for that race car. If so, the plan hinges on refining the model on the track and eventually spawning a production version for us mortals.

What to expect from Nissan at the Tokyo Auto Salon?

Among its showcases, Nissan will display a heavily modified version of the X-Trail SUV at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

Nissan is bringing a range of products to showcase at Makuhari Messe, including an updated version of the Fairlady Z sports coupe, set to be launched in 2026. The version that will show up at Tokyo will be the Nismo edition with the 6-speed manual gearbox. The carmaker will also have the new Leaf on display in its premium Autech avatar, as well as a heavily modified X‑Trail Rock Creek Multibed Wildplay SUV.

The Tokyo Auto Salon will take place from January 9 to 11, 2026, with the Nismo concept expected to be unveiled on the first day.

