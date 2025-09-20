3 new models incoming, GST to drive demand, says Nissan MD Saurabh Vatsa

Nissan Motor India is gearing up for an action-packed year, with plans to significantly expand its product portfolio, from the current single offering to four models, within 12 months starting early next year. Despite currently retailing just one model, the Magnite subcompact SUV, the Japanese automaker has managed to maintain steady momentum in the Indian market.

Speaking to HT Auto, Nissan Motor India's Managing Director, Saurabh Vatsa said, “Our line-up is going to expand from 1 to 4 very, very quickly. Our B-MPV is slated for launch in early 2026. Middle of the year, we will have the C-SUV 5-seater. And early 2027, we are going to have the C-SUV 7-seater." Moreover, Vatsa further added that the planned launches are on-schedule and Nissan is getting ready to roll out these products on time.

This statement comes as Nissan has already begun testing several upcoming products on Indian roads. The forthcoming C-SUV has been spotted before, showcasing its “Patrol SUV-inspired" stance while still under camouflage. Meanwhile, the B-MPV is the closest to launch and could see its first reveal within the next few months.

Reference image | Nissan C-SUV Concept

Sources suggest this model will be based on the CMF-A platform, shared with the existing Renault Triber. While the two vehicles are expected to have several components in common, the upcoming Nissan B-MPV will adopt a distinct design, including a revised front fascia, modified bumpers, and updated LED tail lamps. Mechanically, it will likely use the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine.

The upcoming Nissan C-SUV has been spotted before, showcasing its “Patrol SUV-inspired” stance while still under camouflage. (Image: Shield Hero/Facebook)

Speaking on the benefits of the GST revamp, Vatsa noted that the upcoming portfolio will benefit from the revised structure, resulting in more competitive pricing and greater affordability for the end consumer. "I think the portfolio is going to benefit with this entire GST reform which has been brought in by the government. And once again, consumers are going to get a much better choice starting early next year. I think that's right for sure," he said.

Action Unfolds Post 22nd September:

Vatsa stated that the immediate priority is managing the period after 22nd September, when the new GST 2.0 rates take effect, as most customers have been postponing their purchases to take advantage of the upcoming deals. "Starting from 22nd September when the new GST 2.0 reforms will be put into implementation. The first thing is managing September because a lot of consumers have been pushing out their purchases. Dealers have been holding stock because there are bookings in the pipeline but deliveries are holding on for 22nd. Customers have been waiting for deliveries because they are waiting for GST implementation and also the festive season."

The Nissan Motor India chief remains optimistic about the upcoming festive season, even as overall industry sales remain flat at the moment. "Nissan is looking forward to making the best of it (festive season) along with its customers. We are clearly looking forward to a good festive season because the first half of this year has been fairly flat as far as the automotive industry is concerned, not just any single company. But definitely I think the GST along with the festive spirit, I think it's going to be a boost for the industry overall," Vatsa added.

No Small Car Planned:

Besides the three confirmed upcoming vehicle launches, Nissan currently has no immediate plans for small vehicle segments, which could benefit the most from the restructured GST reforms. Vatsa said " We cannot do any instant Nirvana for next year and bring in another new car." However, he agreed that the small car segment is "going to see a lot of action."

India At The Heart Of Nissan’s Global Strategy:

Nissan views India as a key hub not just for domestic operations but also for exports. The company has openly stated its ambition to reach 100,000 units annually (including domestic and export volumes) from India, and its future expanded product lineup is central to achieving that target.

"We have access to over 65 countries at the moment," said Vatsa, highlighting that the existing Magnite SUV is manufactured in India and exported globally. He further explained that Nissan offers the same model worldwide, with only a few regulatory adjustments where required: "But except that, it's exactly the same car."

