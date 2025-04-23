HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check Out What Is New On The Updated Suv

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out what is new on the updated SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2025, 19:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2025 Grand Vitara adds six standard airbags, a new hybrid variant, expanded features, stylish alloy wheels and E20 fuel compliance.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Aesthetically, not much changes on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Aesthetically, not much changes on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated 2025 Grand Vitara in India with prices starting at 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest update focuses on enhancing safety, expanding variant options, upgrading features and ensuring future-ready fuel compatibility. Here are the five key highlights of the 2025 model.

1 Safety

Safety has received a major upgrade for 2025. All variants of the Grand Vitara now come equipped with six airbags as standard, ensuring improved occupant protection. This is complemented by a comprehensive safety package that includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, front and rear disc brakes, and 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers. The inclusion of ISOFIX child seat mounts makes the SUV even more family-friendly, enhancing its appeal to safety-conscious buyers.

2 New variant

To broaden its strong hybrid offering, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, priced at 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant sits below the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, making hybrid technology more accessible to a larger number of customers. It strikes a balance between affordability and fuel efficiency, helping Maruti strengthen its position in the hybrid SUV segment.

3 Feature upgrades

The 2025 update also brings several premium features to lower variants. The SUV now offers an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, an Electronic Parking Brake with auto hold for the 6-speed automatic variants, and an air purifier with PM 2.5 display for improved in-cabin air quality. New LED cabin lamps and rear door sunshades further enhance the comfort and ambience inside. Moreover, the popular sunroof feature is now available in the Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) trims, making it more accessible than before.

4 New alloys

In terms of design, the 2025 Grand Vitara gets subtle yet stylish updates. The standout addition is the new set of 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels that lend a more dynamic and premium look to the SUV. These new wheels help differentiate the latest model visually, adding to its road presence and modern appeal.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.71 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2025, 19:32 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.