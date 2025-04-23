2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out what is new on the updated SUV

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated 2025 Grand Vitara in India with prices starting at ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest update focuses on enhancing safety, expanding variant options, upgrading features and ensuring future-ready fuel compatibility. Here are the five key highlights of the 2025 model.

1 Safety Safety has received a major upgrade for 2025. All variants of the Grand Vitara now come equipped with six airbags as standard, ensuring improved occupant protection. This is complemented by a comprehensive safety package that includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, front and rear disc brakes, and 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers. The inclusion of ISOFIX child seat mounts makes the SUV even more family-friendly, enhancing its appeal to safety-conscious buyers.

2 New variant To broaden its strong hybrid offering, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant sits below the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims, making hybrid technology more accessible to a larger number of customers. It strikes a balance between affordability and fuel efficiency, helping Maruti strengthen its position in the hybrid SUV segment.

3 Feature upgrades The 2025 update also brings several premium features to lower variants. The SUV now offers an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, an Electronic Parking Brake with auto hold for the 6-speed automatic variants, and an air purifier with PM 2.5 display for improved in-cabin air quality. New LED cabin lamps and rear door sunshades further enhance the comfort and ambience inside. Moreover, the popular sunroof feature is now available in the Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) trims, making it more accessible than before.

4 New alloys In terms of design, the 2025 Grand Vitara gets subtle yet stylish updates. The standout addition is the new set of 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels that lend a more dynamic and premium look to the SUV. These new wheels help differentiate the latest model visually, adding to its road presence and modern appeal.

