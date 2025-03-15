India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the new-generation CLA sedan that now arrives in hybrid and electric powertrain options
The new CLA is the first Mercedes offering to drop the EQ nomenclature for its electric vehicles
The all-new Mercedes CLA continues with its coupe roofline but with an all-new front sporting a large grille and single-piece headlamp
The new-gen Mercedes CLA EV offers a 792 km range from its 85 kWh battery pack. That’s more than what the flagship EQS 580 offers with a larger battery
The new CLA EV will get RWD and AWD configurations with a maximum output up to 349 bhp
The new CLA will get a hybrid motor with the 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with 1.3 kWh battery and 26.6 bhp electric motor
The new CLA’s hybrid powertrain promises to be as efficient as diesel engines from the automaker
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA is scheduled to arrive in India and is likely to replace the A-Class
Both the CLA Hybrid and EV share the same design language inside and out