Here are the cars you can own in India without buying: Details here

Buying a car is a costly affair, be it an entry-level model or a luxury one. While the upfront cost makes buying a car a big-ticket purchase, the subsequent cost of ownership makes the ownership experience an expensive one, especially in the case of petrol and diesel-powered models. However, with the arrival of car subscriptions, the business model has been witnessing a drastic change.

Several startups have been offering multi-brand car ownership to consumers through their car subscription models. This allows the consumers to have an ownership experience of a car without really buying it. Instead of a product purchase, it is more like a service purchase.

Lately, several automakers too have ventured into this segment. Mahindra has become the latest one to offer its entire range of passenger vehicles to consumers through the subscription model. Apart from that, other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, MG Motor India, Hyundai and Nissan too are offering their cars to the consumers under their respective subscription programs.

Here are the cars available in India for subscription, through which you can own them without buying them.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India and besides selling its passenger cars directly, the OEM also offers its multiple models across Arena and Nexa retail networks for the subscription. Available in multiple cities across India, Maruti Suzuki cars can be subscripted in tenure options between 12 and 48 months. The Maruti Suzuki models that are available for subscription include Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire, Ertiga, Ignis, Swift, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, WagonR and XL6.

Hyundai

Hyundai too has entered the car subscription segment with its multiple products on offer. The South Korean automaker offers select trims of Santro, Elite i20, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Creta, Verna and Elantra for the subscription. Consumers can opt for monthly or yearly subscriptions. The maximum tenure they can opt for is four years.

Mahindra

Mahindra has started offering its multiple SUVs for subscription in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The homegrown automaker offers select trims of XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas G4, KUV100 and Thar for the subscription. Mahinda offers the subscription for a minimum of one year to the consumers. Also, the users can purchase the vehicle after completing his or her tenure of subscription by paying the rest of the amount.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India offers all variants of Hector, Gloster and ZS EV for the subscription. The British car marquee is the only automaker in India that offers an electric car for the subscription under its MG Subscribe program. The automaker offers its subscription program for both individual buyers and corporate buyers. The subscription tenure is flexible for up to five years.

Toyota India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers its models such as Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser, Camry Hybrid for the subscription. The automaker offers its subscription program for a minimum tenure of 12 months, which can be extended further after completion of one year period.

Nissan

Nissan offers its cars such as Kicks, Magnite and Datsun RediGo for the subscription. The Japanese automaker projects its subscription program as a strategy to offer the customers a long-term experience gaining move before buying the vehicle.

